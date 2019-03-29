Dragon Ball FighterZ Tops 4 Million Units Sold, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Tops 5 Million Units Sold - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has revealed sales for two of its Dragon Ball games. Dragon Ball FighterZ has sold over four million units worldwide across the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, while Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has sold over five million units across the same platforms.

Dragon Ball FighterZ released in January 2018, while Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 released in October 2016.





