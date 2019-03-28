Torchlight II Headed to Consoles This Fall - News

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Runic Games announced Torchlight II is headed to consoles this fall.





Here is an overview of the game:

The award-winning action RPG is back, bigger and better than ever! Torchlight II is filled to the brim with randomized levels, enemies and loot. Capturing all the flavor and excitement of the original, Torchlight II expands the world and adds features players wanted most, including online and LAN multiplayer. Once again, the fate of the world is in your hands.

Key Features:

– With four classes to choose from, you’ll have a variety of play styles at your fingertips. Each class can be played as either male or female, with customized cosmetic features and looks to make your hero stand out. Multiplayer – Play co-op with your friends via LAN or over the Internet for free. Our matchmaking service lets you connect and play games with people around the world.

– Play co-op with your friends via LAN or over the Internet for free. Our matchmaking service lets you connect and play games with people around the world. Open-World – Explore the vast overworld and multiple hub towns of Vilderan. Fight through rain, snow, day and night. Level randomization ensures new layouts, paths, loot, and monsters every time you play.

– Explore the vast overworld and multiple hub towns of Vilderan. Fight through rain, snow, day and night. Level randomization ensures new layouts, paths, loot, and monsters every time you play. New Game Plus – In New Game Plus, the game’s not over until you say it is. Once you’ve beaten Torchlight II‘s primary campaign, you can start again with the same character for a significantly greater challenge. You’ll keep all the skills, gold, and gear you worked so hard for!

– In New Game Plus, the game’s not over until you say it is. Once you’ve beaten Torchlight II‘s primary campaign, you can start again with the same character for a significantly greater challenge. You’ll keep all the skills, gold, and gear you worked so hard for! Pets and Fishing – These popular features make their return in Torchlight II in improved form. More choices, better effects, and your pet will still make the run to town to sell your loot so you don’t have to.

