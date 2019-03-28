Titeuf: The Game Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Microids announced it will release a game on the Swiss comic series, Titeuf. It will be titled Titeuf: The Game and will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in Q4 2019.

The game will features more than 50 mini-games and up to four players.

Tifeuf and his friends are back in a video game. Available in Q4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac.



On the program, more than fifty mini-games up to 4 players. #TiteufTheGame pic.twitter.com/tZAQvMb7IF — MicroÃ¯ds (@Microids_off) March 28, 2019

