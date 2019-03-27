The Division 2 Secures the French Charts

Quantcast
by Thomas Froehlicher , posted 41 minutes ago / 158 Views

French gamers were obviously eager to play Ubisoft's sequel to 2016's The Division, as shown by SELL's report for week 11. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 takes the two first spots in the ranking, followed by FIFA 19, which makes a sudden comeback. One Piece: World Seeker sought the top spot but only managed fifth place. 
 
 
Top sellers per system are as follows.
 
PS4
  1. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
  2. FIFA 19
  3. One Piece World Seeker
Xbox One
  1. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
  2. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 - Gold Edition
  3. One Piece World Seeker
Nintendo Switch
  1. Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
  2. Mario Kart 7
  3. Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser
PC
  1. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
  2. The Sims 4
  3. Farming Simulator 19

