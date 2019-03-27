The Division 2 Secures the French Charts - SalesThomas Froehlicher , posted 41 minutes ago / 158 Views
French gamers were obviously eager to play Ubisoft's sequel to 2016's The Division, as shown by SELL's report for week 11. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 takes the two first spots in the ranking, followed by FIFA 19, which makes a sudden comeback. One Piece: World Seeker sought the top spot but only managed fifth place.
Top sellers per system are as follows.
PS4
- Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
- FIFA 19
- One Piece World Seeker
Xbox One
- Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
- Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 - Gold Edition
- One Piece World Seeker
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
- Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
- Mario Kart 7
- Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser
PC
- Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 19
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.