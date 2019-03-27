The Division 2 Secures the French Charts - Sales

French gamers were obviously eager to play Ubisoft's sequel to 2016's The Division, as shown by French gamers were obviously eager to play Ubisoft's sequel to 2016's The Division, as shown by SELL 's report for week 11. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 takes the two first spots in the ranking, followed by FIFA 19, which makes a sudden comeback. One Piece: World Seeker sought the top spot but only managed fifth place.

Top sellers per system are as follows.

PS4

Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 FIFA 19 One Piece World Seeker

Xbox One

Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 - Gold Edition One Piece World Seeker

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn Mario Kart 7 Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser

PC

Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19

