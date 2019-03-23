343 Has No Plans to Bring Halo 5 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 521 Views
343 Industries during a Reddit AMA announced the developer currently has no plans to bring Halo 5 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
Microsoft recently announced Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. It will be a staggered release, starting with Halo: Reach.
5 Comments
Hopefully it still gets a PC release. If it does, I'll be sure to buy it alongside the MCC on PC
Why would they? Halo 5 is a current-gen title, already 4K enhanced on X1X. Unlike the past-gen games, it would not benefit at all from being added to the MCC.
Because the MCC is going to the PC and Halo 5 is not on that platform.
- 0
Boo! I want Halo 5 on Steam too :(
No one shouldve expected it either, its a current gen game and theres no point for it to be on the MCC
for when the MCC goes to the PC?
- -1
Not suprised really. I dont expect Halo 6 to either.
halo 6 has been confirmed to be coming to pc
- 0
Talking bout MCC.
- 0