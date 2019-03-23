Quantcast
343 Has No Plans to Bring Halo 5 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago

343 Industries during a Reddit AMA announced the developer currently has no plans to bring Halo 5 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Microsoft recently announced Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. It will be a staggered release, starting with Halo: Reach.


5 Comments

DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (6 hours ago)

Hopefully it still gets a PC release. If it does, I'll be sure to buy it alongside the MCC on PC

  • +3
Shadow1980
Shadow1980 (7 hours ago)

Why would they? Halo 5 is a current-gen title, already 4K enhanced on X1X. Unlike the past-gen games, it would not benefit at all from being added to the MCC.

  • +2
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (1 hour ago)

Because the MCC is going to the PC and Halo 5 is not on that platform.

  • 0
Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (3 hours ago)

Boo! I want Halo 5 on Steam too :(

  • +1
mekail2001
mekail2001 (6 hours ago)

No one shouldve expected it either, its a current gen game and theres no point for it to be on the MCC

  • 0
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (1 hour ago)

for when the MCC goes to the PC?

  • -1
Azzanation
Azzanation (7 hours ago)

Not suprised really. I dont expect Halo 6 to either.

  • -1
o_O.Q
o_O.Q (6 hours ago)

halo 6 has been confirmed to be coming to pc

  • 0
Azzanation
Azzanation (15 minutes ago)

Talking bout MCC.

  • 0