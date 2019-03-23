343 Has No Plans to Bring Halo 5 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection - News

/ 521 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

343 Industries during a Reddit AMA announced the developer currently has no plans to bring Halo 5 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Microsoft recently announced Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. It will be a staggered release, starting with Halo: Reach.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles