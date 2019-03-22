Vampire: The Masquerade  Bloodlines 2 Announced for PS4, X1, PC - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Hardsuit Labs have announced Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in Q1 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is a role-playing game (RPG) set in a Seattle faithfully re-imagined in the World of Darkness. The game is currently in development and will launch on PC and consoles in 2020. Developed by Hardsuit Labs, Bloodlines 2 is the successor to the iconic RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, featuring reactive storytelling, fast-paced melee combat, and intriguing characters with their own hidden motives. Players will become the ultimate vampire as they stalk the city streets for prey, maneuver complex political relationships, and balance their need for blood against their withering humanity.

Created in an act of vampire insurrection, your existence ignites a blood war among the vampire factions who run Seattle. To survive, you’ll choose a clan and enter into uneasy alliances with the competing factions in a world which will react to every choice you make. Unleash your supernatural powers against your prey, but be mindful of your surroundings at all times or run the risk of breaking the Masquerade — the absolute law of secrecy that keeps Vampire society hidden from humanity.

The creative mind behind the original Bloodlines, Brian Mitsoda, returns as Lead Narrative Designer for Bloodlines 2, giving fans a true successor to the original cult classic. “When Paradox announced they were acquiring the World of Darkness IP, I immediately started thinking about what it would be like to return to Vampire: The Masquerade,” Mitsoda said. “Our aim has been to carry on the signature themes that made Bloodlines unique – particularly its dark tone, atmosphere, and humor – and I think that fans of the original will love what we’re doing with Bloodlines 2.”

“Fans of the original Bloodlines have been hungry for a sequel for a long time, and we began to hear those suggestions — well, demands — as soon as we began to work with the World of Darkness,” said Ebba Ljungerud, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “We all understood what this opportunity could mean, but it was essential for both us and for Hardsuit Labs that any sequel should be done properly; a true successor guided by the people who knew what made the original so special. Keeping this game a secret for the last few years has been quite the Masquerade for us! It’s both exciting and relieving to finally let everybody know what we have in store for them.”

“At Hardsuit Labs we’re proud to have assembled a team of industry veterans who have worked on blockbuster titles, ranging from narrative-driven RPGs to action-packed shooters,” said Andy Kipling, CEO of Hardsuit Labs. “We started working on our pitch almost immediately after we heard that Paradox had acquired the IP and I’m thrilled that Paradox recognized our passion and abilities. We are honored to be bringing Bloodlines 2 to fans all over the world.”

Key Features:

Become the Ultimate Vampire – Immerse yourself in the World of Darkness and live out your vampire fantasy in a city filled with intriguing characters that react to your choices. You and your unique disciplines are a weapon in a forward-driving, fast-moving, melee-focused combat system. Your power will grow as you advance, but remember to uphold the Masquerade and guard your humanity … or face the consequences.

– Immerse yourself in the World of Darkness and live out your vampire fantasy in a city filled with intriguing characters that react to your choices. You and your unique disciplines are a weapon in a forward-driving, fast-moving, melee-focused combat system. Your power will grow as you advance, but remember to uphold the Masquerade and guard your humanity … or face the consequences. Descend into Seattle’s Dark Heart and Survive the Vampire Elite – Seattle has always been run by vampires. Hunt your prey across Seattle locations faithfully re-imagined in the World of Darkness. Meet the old blood founders present since the city’s birth and the new blood steering the tech money redefining the city. Everyone has hidden agendas – so choose your allies wisely.

– Seattle has always been run by vampires. Hunt your prey across Seattle locations faithfully re-imagined in the World of Darkness. Meet the old blood founders present since the city’s birth and the new blood steering the tech money redefining the city. Everyone has hidden agendas – so choose your allies wisely. Enter into Uneasy Alliances – Choose a side among competing factions, each with their own unique traits and stories, in the war for Seattle’s blood trade. The world will judge you by the company you keep, but remember no one’s hands stay clean forever.

– Choose a side among competing factions, each with their own unique traits and stories, in the war for Seattle’s blood trade. The world will judge you by the company you keep, but remember no one’s hands stay clean forever. Experience the Story – Written by the creative mind behind the original Bloodlines, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 brings the ambitions of the first to life and sees the return of a few fan favorite characters.

