Check out Doom Eternal Running on Google Stadia - News

posted 1 hour ago

Google announced its new game streaming service, Stadia, and that Doom Eternal would be a launch title. An off-screen gameplay video showcasing the game running on the service has surfaced online.

View it below:





Google Stadia will launch later this year.

