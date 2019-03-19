Anthem Debuts at the Top of the US Charts in February - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 445 Views
Anthem debuted at the top of the US monthly charts for February 2019, according to NPD. It is also the second best-selling game of 2019 and is the second-highest launch in BioWare history, only behind 2012's Mass Effect 3.
Jump Force debuted in second on the charts and is the third-highest total ever for a game published by Bandai Namco Games. Kingdom Hearts III drops to third, but remains the best-selling game of the year.
Metro Exodus debuted in eighth ad set a franchise record, outselling the first month sales of Metro: Last Light by almost 50 percent
Here are the top 20 best-selling games in February 2019 in terms of dollars:
- Anthem**
- Jump Force
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Resident Evil 2 2019
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Metro: Exodus**
- NBA 2K19
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII**
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- Mario Kart 8*
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Minecraft ***
- Super Mario Party*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
- Madden NFL 19**
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
*Digital sales not included
**PC digital sales not included
**Xbox One and PlayStation 4 digital sales not included for Minecraft
Here are the top 10 best-selling games by platform:
Xbox One
- Anthem
- Jump Force
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- NBA 2K19
- Resident Evil 2 2019
- Metro: Exodus
- Grand Theft Auto V
PlayStation 4
- Anthem
- Jump Force
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Resident Evil 2 2019
- Metro: Exodus
- Far Cry New Dawn
- NBA 2K19
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
Nintendo Switch
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Party
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu
- Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee
- Splatoon 2
- Minecraft
Nintendo 3DS
- Yo-Kai Watch 3
- Etrian Odyssey: Nexus
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr’s Journey
- Pokemon: Ultra Sun
- Pokemon: Ultra Moon
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D
- Super Smash Bros.
- Super Mario Maker
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario 3D Land
