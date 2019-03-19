Anthem Debuts at the Top of the US Charts in February - Sales

Anthem debuted at the top of the US monthly charts for February 2019, according to NPD. It is also the second best-selling game of 2019 and is the second-highest launch in BioWare history, only behind 2012's Mass Effect 3.

Jump Force debuted in second on the charts and is the third-highest total ever for a game published by Bandai Namco Games. Kingdom Hearts III drops to third, but remains the best-selling game of the year.

Metro Exodus debuted in eighth ad set a franchise record, outselling the first month sales of Metro: Last Light by almost 50 percent

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in February 2019 in terms of dollars:

Anthem** Jump Force Kingdom Hearts III Far Cry New Dawn Red Dead Redemption II Resident Evil 2 2019 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Metro: Exodus** NBA 2K19 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII** New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Mario Kart 8* Grand Theft Auto V Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Minecraft *** Super Mario Party* Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Madden NFL 19** Marvel’s Spider-Man

*Digital sales not included

**PC digital sales not included

**Xbox One and PlayStation 4 digital sales not included for Minecraft

Here are the top 10 best-selling games by platform:

Xbox One

Anthem Jump Force Far Cry New Dawn Red Dead Redemption II Kingdom Hearts III Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII NBA 2K19 Resident Evil 2 2019 Metro: Exodus Grand Theft Auto V

PlayStation 4

Anthem Jump Force Kingdom Hearts III Red Dead Redemption II Resident Evil 2 2019 Metro: Exodus Far Cry New Dawn NBA 2K19 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Marvel’s Spider-Man

Nintendo Switch

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party Super Mario Odyssey Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee Splatoon 2 Minecraft

Nintendo 3DS

Yo-Kai Watch 3 Etrian Odyssey: Nexus Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr’s Journey Pokemon: Ultra Sun Pokemon: Ultra Moon The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Maker Mario Kart 7 Super Mario 3D Land

Thanks VentureBeat.

