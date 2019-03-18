Mortal Kombat 11 Closed Beta Starts March 28 - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced the Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta starts on March 28. To gain access to the closed beta you must pre-order the game.

On 28th March, youâ€™re next when the #MK11 Closed Beta begins!

Gain access to the Closed Beta by pre-ordering MK11 and check below to see when it runs in your region.https://t.co/pmtQbuCsej pic.twitter.com/ghWM3JdF4Y — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 18, 2019

Here are the start and end times:

The Americas:

Starts: March 27 at 8:00 PT

Ends: March 31 at 23:59 PT

United Kingdom:

Starts: March 27 at 15:00 GMT

Ends: April 1 at 7:59 GMT

Europe and Middle East:

Starts: March 27 at 16:00 CET

Ends: April 1 at 8:59 CET

Asia and Oceania:

Starts: March 28 at 2:00 AEDT

Ends: April 1 at 17:59 AEDT

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles