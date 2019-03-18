Quantcast
Mortal Kombat 11 Closed Beta Starts March 28

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 281 Views

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced the Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta starts on March 28. To gain access to the closed beta you must pre-order the game.

Here are the start and end times:

The Americas:

  • Starts: March 27 at 8:00 PT
  • Ends: March 31 at 23:59 PT

United Kingdom:

  • Starts: March 27 at 15:00 GMT
  • Ends: April 1 at 7:59 GMT

Europe and Middle East:

  • Starts: March 27 at 16:00 CET
  • Ends: April 1 at 8:59 CET

Asia and Oceania:

  • Starts: March 28 at 2:00 AEDT
  • Ends: April 1 at 17:59 AEDT

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


