Free-to-Play Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters Out Now

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have released the free-to-play version of Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters offers fighting game fans a limited look into the world ofDead or Alive 6, including four base characters—Kasumi, Hitomi, Diego, and Bass—as well as online ranked battles, Versus, Arcade, Time Attack, Training, and Quest modes. In addition, Dead or Alive 6’s introduction to Story mode will be unlocked, along with DOA Central, the hub for everything from wardrobe and music to the library and theater.



