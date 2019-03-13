Action RPG Dauntless Delayed to Summer - News

Phoenix Labs announced it has delayed the action RPG, Dauntless, from April 2019 to summer 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store. The game is also planned to release on the Nintendo Switch and smartphones.





The PlayDauntless.com version of the game has been updated with the following changes:

New Behemoth: Boreus:

Boreus is the first Behemoth in Dauntless with the ability to summon swarms of minions to its aid. The Boreus is a frost-powered Behemoth that is best thought of as not a single Behemoth, but as a whole host of creatures—this becomes quickly apparent once it calls upon three distinct minion types to assail unsuspecting Slayers. Those who hunt the Boreus will need to employ new tactics and strategies to secure a kill.

Hunt Pass Season 3:

Boreus also heralds the launch of Hunt Pass Season 3: Overgrowth, as Dauntless continues to expand in the lead up to launch. Arriving alongside the Behemoth, this new seasonal event runs from March 13 to April 16 and gives Slayers the opportunity to earn a full set of Farslayer gear, including the first-ever transmog for the Ostian repeaters. Emotes, epic flares and other rewards dot both the Elite and Basic Hunt Pass tracks as well.

Additional Changes:

Additional changes coming in today’s patch include a completely revamped UI for Slayer loadouts that enables easy swapping of armor, consumables and cells on a single screen, as well as updated attacks and combos for the Hammer weapon class that enable new, vicious attack options. This is part of an ongoing effort to rework and refine existing systems in Dauntless for launch, ensuring the experience is fresh for new and existing players alike.

