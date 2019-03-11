Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Rated in Taiwan - News

/ 325 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle has been rated by the The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. Final Battle Upgrade Pack was also rated in Taiwan.

Koei Tecmo is listed as the publisher and the game has not officially been announced.





Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles