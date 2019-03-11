Falcom Considering More PS4 Ports After Ys: Memories of Celceta - News

Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo during PlayStation Festa in in Seoul over the weekend revealed the company is considering porting more of its games to the PlayStation 4 after Ys: Memories of Celceta.

"In Japan, we have already decided to port Ys: Memories of Celceta to PlayStation 4," said Kondo. "While I can’t promise anything for sure right here and now, starting with Memories of Celceta, we’re considering moving little by little to make previous titles playable on platforms like PlayStation 4. If there is a title you would like to play, I definitely want to hear your thoughts."





"We’re hearing from more people, even within the company, that want us to do a collaboration title," he added. "While I can’t promise anything for sure, I would like to get the opinions of the staff, as well as the fans, while discussing within the company whether we can release a title that would follow up Ys vs. Trails in the Sky."

