Online Shooter Convallaria Announced for PS4 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai and Loong Force have announced online shooter, Convallaria, for the PlayStation 4.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The year of 2019 meant not only hope, but also challenges to the developing team of Convallaria Project of Chengdu Loong Force.

Unlike other shooting games, Convallaria Project tries to show players with different emotional clutters, real-like experiencing as well as the stronger and more smooth battle plays.

The developing concept of how to combine the worldview design with scene structure, enemy structure and battle system, and eventually spread to other ACT games and even more complicated FTG games, was one of the tasks for the developing team to solve.

The team has repeatedly adjusted the balance point between aesthetics and frames of figure animation, many previously-made games have been studied, compared and even abandoned to keep iterating to eventually pick the best fruit.

What Convallaria Project wants is to present all the PlayStation players with an acting and shooting game that is unique and made by the developing team from our homeland. Waiting for players at the place where convallaria blossoms, besides cathartic battles there’s also an emotional expression along with our Convallaria Project to sing together a song of "love that couldn’t be delivered."

