Horror Adventure Game In Nightmare Announced for PS4 - News

/ 363 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai and Magicfish Studio have announced horror adventure game, In Nightmare, for the PlayStation 4.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In Nightmare (working title) is the game which the Magic Fish Studio is making currently. This is a dark fairytale of exploring the growing pain and self-salvation. Players will wander in mysterious dream world, in other world, it is an adventure game combined with imagination and realism.

The intention of designing this game is to inspire people’s interest with philosophy and knowledge. As the founder of the studio, Fan Yu is an experienced developer and a core gamer since his childhood. With his own vision of making good games, he hopes to become more professional developer together with his team by joining China Hero Project, which can also help them concentrate more on developing this title from now on. In the near future, they hope they can unite more developers who also have passion to games and they wish they can ship the title by using all they can for PlayStation® users.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles