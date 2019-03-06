Dead or Alive 6 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

Dead or Alive 6 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 26,442 units, according to Media Create for the week ending March 3.

Left Alive (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 17,622. Zoids Wild: King of Blast (NS) debuted in 10th with sales 10,030 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 68,666 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 19,857 units, the 3DS sold 7,521 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,287 units and Xbox One sold 90 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo, 03/01/19) – 26,442 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 25,617 (2,909,033) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 24,436 (479,443) [PS4] Anthem (Limited Edition Included) (Electronic Arts, 02/22/19) – 20,368 (98,306) [PS4] Left Alive (Square Enix, 02/28/19) – 17,622 (New) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 12,864 (1,514,711) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,369 (2,154,698) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 01/25/19) – 10,983 (781,051) [NSW] Zoids Wild: King of Blast (Takara Tomy, 02/28/19) – 10,030 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 9,900 (1,037,559) [NSW] Darius Cozmic Collection (Limited Edition Included) (Taito, 02/28/19) – 9,495 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 8,986 (2,947,577) [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco, 02/14/19) – 8,655 (103,020) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,638 (624,521) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,694 (1,307,507) [PS4] NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 02/21/19) – 6,625 (27,950) [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft, 02/15/19) – 6,000 (44,668) [PS4] Resident Evil 2 (Z Version and Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 01/25/19) – 4,505 (348,778) [NSW] Doraemon: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration (FuRyu, 02/28/19) – 3,370 (New) [PS4] Catherine: Full Body (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/14/19) – 3,000 (61,855)

