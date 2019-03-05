Shakedown: Hawaii Enters Final Beta - News

posted 7 hours ago

Developer Vblank Entertainment announced Shakedown: Hawaii has "now entered its final beta and preview copies have officially gone out to press."

The final beta will be used to collect feedback on the game to learn which missions are the most enjoyable and which ones could use more work.

View the latest trailer below:





Shakedown: Hawaii is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

