Co-Op Multiplayer Game Out of Space Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Behold Studios has announced cooperative multiplayer game, Out of Space, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Out of Space is a cooperative multiplayer game about trying to live together in space. To live with your folks, or your boyfriend or your best friends is not an easy task. Who is going to take the trash out, do the dishes, or even walk with the dog? Oh… our mundanes things that makes us humans! — But in outer space, it is not just a matter of making your home feel cozy, but actually, avoid getting killed in the process. Key Features: Clean and furnish a new house in space.

Play it solo, or in four-player local or online co-op.

Build systems to survive the hassles of day-to-day life.

Avoid the alien dirt and save those who turned into cocoons.

Decorate rooms and make them comfy enough to call it home.

