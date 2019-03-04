Gran Turismo Sport Tops 7 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,376 Views
Polyphony Digital announced via the official website Gran Turismo Sport has surpassed more than seven million players worldwide.
"Gran Turismo has been series since the release in 1997 and now it is the world's largest motor sports platform, with more than 7 million players, mainly in Europe, North America, Asia, and Japan," reads the website.
Gran Turismo Sport is available now for the PlayStation 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
Even today, one of my daily routine is to drive for 30 miles at least in GTSport and get a "new" car, even though I've got a bunch of duplicated cars in my garage, I can say GTSport is the only game that I can start enjoying with the menu music and stunningly beautiful view while driving especially with HDR on.
Even though that's true Puggsly, People always compared GT Sport to the mainline game, Forza 7. After all, they released in October of the same year. And from what I can tell, Forza 7. So it would fair to compare those two, not The Horizon games which everyone loves to classify as "different from the mainline games". Plus, Forza has an advantage with it being purchasable on Personal Computer as well as Xbox One.
Also, sorry for the poor grammar there. That's what I get for doing this instead of taking my butt to bed
- +1
I wouldnt say FM has an advantage because its on PC. A niche market on PC compared to 80+m console userbase is a bigger advantage.
- -2
I wish they still listed the number of sales for all GT games like they used to. Or at least revealed active/concurrent player count on a regular basis. Revealing the number of total registered players doesn't necessarily say anything about how a game is doing. Revealing total number of players is especially pointless for games that have had alphas, betas, demos, free weekends, etc. As a gamer interested in sales numbers, I hope we'll some day find ways to track digital sales.
Comments below voting threshold
Forza Horizon 4 announced that same number about a month ago. I played GT Sport, its a fine game, but I don't think people are that excited about the racing sim genre anymore. We need the realism of GT in an open world!
- -7
Couldn't disagree more with you and don't care about open world one bit anymore after the constant stream of disappointments (FH, The Crew etc.), GT Sport all the way.
- +1
Couldn't disagree more with you and don't care about open world one bit anymore after the constant stream of disappointments (FH, The Crew etc.), GT Sport all the way.
- +4
You disagree with me, but Forza Horizon 4 had 7 million players faster.
Doing an open world GT doesn't mean the sim track racing has to disappear. Refer to Forza.
- 0
@Braiks Was FH a disapointment? I can agree with The Crew but FH4 is the highest rated Car racing game this gen and the only thing to come close to it is its prequel. That tells the true story this gen.
- +1
I honestly miss what GT was, back in the PS1 & PS2 days. It has gone down hill since then, imo.
- +1
Even though I agree that racing sim have declined, I also believe gt sport shouldnt be seen as the maximum potential for a gran turismo game. Gt sport could have been easily called gt prologue 2 instead of gt sport due to the lack of content. Gt5 sold way more than gt5 prologue. I believe gt7 would have outsold gt6 with ps4 userbase.
- 0
Well its pretty sad that Polyphony can't make a complete GT game in a single generation. I mean its anticipated GT7 is going to be a cross plat release.
The best thing that ever happened to Forza was Playground Games coming in. The open world games are great and even the sim games seemed to benefit by having another studio working with the same engine.
- 0