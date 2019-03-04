Gran Turismo Sport Tops 7 Million Players - News

Polyphony Digital announced via the official website Gran Turismo Sport has surpassed more than seven million players worldwide.

"Gran Turismo has been series since the release in 1997 and now it is the world's largest motor sports platform, with more than 7 million players, mainly in Europe, North America, Asia, and Japan," reads the website.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

