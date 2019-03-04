Gun Gun Pixies Headed West in 2019 for Switch - News

/ 399 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

PQube announced it will release the PlayStation Vita third-person shooter, Gun Gun Pixies, for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Story:



The crazy Japanese third-person shooter and 3D platformer in one sends two tiny girls from outer space to earth, so that they can infiltrate a women’s college dormitory. Once arrived, the Pixies stealthily bustle about the regular sized girls’ towering legs and rooms to fulfil their mission: study human behaviour in order to help overcome the social issues of their beloved home planet!

Day One Edition:

If we didn’t have you at “tiny girls from outer space infiltrate a women’s dormitory”, the Day One Edition of Gun Gun Pixies comes in a special Nintendo Switch collector’s box that includes the game and a high quality artbook! Countless concept drawings, gorgeous key artworks, all characters in alternative outfits and more make this goodie an indulgence for every manga/anime lover.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles