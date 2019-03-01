Curious Expedition Headed to Consoles, Curious Expedition 2 Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Thunderful and developer Maschinen-Mensch have announced Curious Expedition is coming to consoles in 2019. Curious Expedition 2 was also announced for Windows PC and consoles. It will first launch for Steam Early Access in 2019 with the full release in 2020.

Here is an overview of Curious Expedition 2 below:

Curious Expedition 2 is the follow-up to the award-winning expedition simulation, which was selected by Rock, Paper, Shotgun as “Best Roguelike Game of 2016”, featuring a brand new art style, improved gameplay and vastly expanded content.

Key Features:

Experience a new HD graphic novel art style and behold the most detailed and colorful look into our curious world of wonders yet.

Join the legendary Explorer Clubs in their worldwide struggle for fame and glory. Increase your rank and uncover the secret benefits of these powerful societies.

Enjoy deeper travel and combat mechanics that offer opportunities to express your personal play style.

Witness the next era of procedural generation that will provide you with unique endless stories and characters, coming alive through their diverse personalities and relationship features.

For the first time, compete against your friends and the rest of the world with the new multiplayer features.

