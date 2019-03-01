Konami 50th Anniversary Collection - Arcade Classics Rated in Australia - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,158 Views
50th Anniversary Collection - Arcade Classics has been rated in Australia by the Australian Classification. The game was submitted by Konami.
Konami will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on March 21. The game rated has not been announced, but it could possibly be announced on or around the 50th anniversary of the company.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
PLEEEEEEEEEEEEEASE have X-Men and TMNT (both 1989 and/or Turtles In Time)!
OMG!!! YESS!!!!!!!!!!! Give us every TMNT game that was on the NES/SNES/Sega/Arcade etc and the X-Men game! Sadly due to shift licencing shifts these games that were on PSN/XBL last gen got taken off and I never had the chance to buy them.
Aww that sucks man! I bought them all the first day they got released. I did it because I absolutely LOVED those games in the arcades when I was a kid. So yeah it was for nostalgic purposes, but they were great ports in HD. I'm hoping Konami works with Nickelodeon or whoever for the TMNT license and Fox with Simpsons. Maybe Disney for Marvel. We need this!
Yes we definitely need this!!! Man i would really love the Simpsons arcade game to be released too!! That game never left the arcade unless it was via emulator. Such a classic!! Oh man I hope we dont get disappointed when Konami actually announces what the games are :(
Ah, yes. The good old days, back when Konami still made video games. Damn good ones, too. Back in the 80s & 90s, if you saw the Konami logo on something, you knew you were in for a treat. And let's not forget they made the greatest cheat code of all time. Oh, how the mighty have fallen, corrupted by the dark influence of pachinko machines.
If the lineup is good, I'll definitely bite. I'm a sucker for retro compilations.
