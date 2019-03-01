Konami 50th Anniversary Collection - Arcade Classics Rated in Australia - News

50th Anniversary Collection - Arcade Classics has been rated in Australia by the Australian Classification. The game was submitted by Konami.





Konami will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on March 21. The game rated has not been announced, but it could possibly be announced on or around the 50th anniversary of the company.

