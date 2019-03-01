Ghost Giant PSVR Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Zoink Games announced Ghost Giant will launch for the PlayStation VR on April 16. Perp Games will release a physical version in Europe on April 19.

Here is an overview of the game:

Ghost Giant is a heartfelt puzzle story in VR about trying to keep life together with a little help from a very big friend.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. A giant friend is even better.

Experience a new puzzle adventure from the studio behind Fe and Flipping Death. In Ghost Giant, you are the protector of the lonely little boy, Louis. Invisible to everyone but him, you explore his world and use your size to help him and the citizens of Sancourt.

Lend a hand. A big one.

Ghost Giant circles around young Louis. He’s living on a sunflower farm together with his mother. When this story starts, he’s incredibly lonely. That is until he meets you — the Ghost Giant. A giant friend that only he can see, and who might be able to help him out of the tough spot he’s in.

Peek, poke, and pull. Explore Sancourt.

Peek into the windows, open doors and find hidden secrets all around town. Sancourt is full of discoveries for you to make, and people for you to meet. Explore the harbor, Louis’ sunflower farm and the local junkyard to solve puzzles and help Louis and his neighbors with their tasks — big and small.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

