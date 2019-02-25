Quantcast
Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 Switch Release Dates Revealed - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 838 Views

Capcom announced Resident EvilResident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 21. Pre-orders start on February 28.

Owners in North America will be able purchase the Resident Evil Origins Collection at retail. It includes Resident EvilResident Evil 0. More information will be released later.

4 Comments

John2290
John2290 (5 hours ago)

I'm curious to see pricing.

  • +1
2zosteven
2zosteven (8 hours ago)

will purchase this pack

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (11 hours ago)

RE4 NOW! NOW!!!

  • 0
S.Peelman
S.Peelman (12 hours ago)

Why does Capcom hate European retail?

  • 0