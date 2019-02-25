Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 Switch Release Dates Revealed - News

/ 838 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Capcom announced Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 21. Pre-orders start on February 28.

Owners in North America will be able purchase the Resident Evil Origins Collection at retail. It includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0. More information will be released later.

Resident Evil 0, 1, and 4 are coming to Nintendo Switch eShop on May 21!



Play all three masterpieces anywhere, such as:

- On trains ðŸš†

- During mansion tours ðŸ°

- Across the European countryside ðŸŒ„



Pre-orders start on Feb 28! pic.twitter.com/BCzatyoUhU — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles