Far Cry New Dawn Debuts at the Top of the Australian Charts

Far Cry New Dawn has debuted at the top of the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 17.

Metro Exodus and Jump Force debuted in second and third, respectively. Red Dead Redemption 2 drops two spots to fourth, while Kingdom Hearts III drops four spots to fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Far Cry New Dawn Metro Exodus Jump Force Red Dead Redemption 2 Kingdom Hearts III Super Smash Bros. Ultimate New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII FIFA 19

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Jump Force Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Metro Exodus Borderlands 2 Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Sid Meier's Civilization VI BioShock: The Collection Boderlands: The Handsome Collection NBA 2K19 Grand Theft Auto V

