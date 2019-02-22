Downtown Rantou Koushinkyoku Mach!! Announced for NS, PS4, Steam - News

Arc System Works has announced a new Kunio-kun game, Downtown Rantou Koushinkyoku Mach!!, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. A release date was announced.





Here is an overview of the game:

■ What is Downtown Rantou Koushinkyoku Mach!!?

Downtown Rantou Koushinkyoku Mach!! is an enhanced version of River City Melee: Battle Royal Special with new elements added that make for more heated battles.

New Item: “Bamboo Shoot”

The player that eats it will become gigantic!?

New Game Mode: “Change Match”

A battle mode where defeated teammates change characters on the spot. There may be also special gimmicks depending on the stage.

New Element: “Team Edit”

Assemble your favorite characters to create a dream team!

Other new elements will also be added! Look forward to more information in the future!

