Spencer: 'The Capability That We Have as a First-Party Organization Will Continue to Get Bigger'

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking on Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb's podcast discussed Microsoft's first-party studios. He plans the number of studios to continue to grow, but the company is in a much better position than it has been in the last five years.
"The capability that we have now as a first-party organization I do think it will continue to get bigger, but what we have right now is so different than the position we’ve been in in the last five years, which is awesome," said Spencer.
"I’ve seen what Ninja Theory’s working on next and what their pipeline looks like… I saw what Playground’s working on next, I saw what Rare is working on next and their continued growth and success with Sea of Thieves."
Microsoft at E3 2018 announced it had acquired Undead Labs, Playground Games, Ninja Theory, and Compulsion Games. The company later announced it had acquired Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment.
After the XB1 you better have lots of great games for your next console.
so far that capability is almost Null. So it does not mean much greater things.
I'll make a judgement for myself when i see the games. Hopefully it's not like what MS always do.. some nice decent exclusives at the start of the gen, and as the years go by, less and less good first party games are released. Would like to see MS at least match what Sony and Nintendo can do, but they have a lot of catching up to do.
Good. Keep going.
MS have suggested they they still plan to buy or create more 1st party studios, and reliable leakers have said they are still in negotiations with multiple studios.
That's great. I want them to be stronger next gen so the entire industry gets stronger. Healthy competition is good for everyone.
MS going sicko mode.