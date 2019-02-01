Spencer: 'The Capability That We Have as a First-Party Organization Will Continue to Get Bigger' - News

/ 614 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking on Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb's podcast discussed Microsoft's first-party studios. He plans the number of studios to continue to grow, but the company is in a much better position than it has been in the last five years.

"The capability that we have now as a first-party organization I do think it will continue to get bigger, but what we have right now is so different than the position we’ve been in in the last five years, which is awesome," said Spencer.

"I’ve seen what Ninja Theory’s working on next and what their pipeline looks like… I saw what Playground’s working on next, I saw what Rare is working on next and their continued growth and success with Sea of Thieves."

Microsoft at E3 2018 announced it had acquired Undead Labs, Playground Games, Ninja Theory, and Compulsion Games. The company later announced it had acquired Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment.

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles