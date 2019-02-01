Kingdom Hearts III Secret Movie Now Available for Download - News

posted 8 hours ago

Square Enix before the release of Kingdom Hearts III revealed the final cutscenes of the game won't be released until after the games launch. Now that the game has been available for a few days the "secret movie is now available to download around the world."

"The #KingdomHearts III secret movie is now available to download around the world.



You'll be able to watch it if you have made it to the end of #KingdomHearts III and fulfilled different requirements depending on your difficulty setting. See you guys later." â€“ Tetsuya Nomura pic.twitter.com/C20SQayHlv — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 31, 2019

Kingdom Hearts III is out now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

