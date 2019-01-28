Capcom Producer: Resident Evil 3 Remake Depends on Fans’ Enthusiasm - News

/ 811 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

It has been over 20 years since Capcom released Resident Evil 2 on the PlayStation and just last week released the remake of the game.

Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi was asked in an interview with Game Watch if there would ever be a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Hirabayashi said a remake of the game depends on the fan's enthusiasm.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis released just one year after Resident Evil 2 and used many of the same assets and was set in the same city.

Thanks GearNuke.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles