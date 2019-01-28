Capcom Producer: Resident Evil 3 Remake Depends on Fans’ Enthusiasm - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 811 Views
It has been over 20 years since Capcom released Resident Evil 2 on the PlayStation and just last week released the remake of the game.
Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi was asked in an interview with Game Watch if there would ever be a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Hirabayashi said a remake of the game depends on the fan's enthusiasm.
Resident Evil 3: Nemesis released just one year after Resident Evil 2 and used many of the same assets and was set in the same city.
Thanks GearNuke.
7 Comments
I'd like to see RE Zero, 1, 3 and Code Veronica remade like Resident Evil 2. I'm just not a fan of how original RE games play.
This!
- 0
I really hope it gets made, its my favorite with Nemesis being the scaries thing in RE for me.
I hope so. I already did my part with RE2R. I got the deluxe edition and the game has already become one of the best games of this gen. It is definitely in my top 5.
Please make it, we wanna see Nemesis brought back in all his nightmarish glory!! :D
Consider me very enthusiastic, then!
With the reception 2 is getting, I'd be surprised if we didn't get a third.
RE3R is already in develepment It's been weeks since they announced it
Huh?
- 0
Really? any links or sources?
- +1