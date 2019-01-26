Dev: Cross-Play Won't be a 'Defining Feature' on PS5 and Next Gen Xbox - News

Juggler Games developer Lukasz Janczukco speaking with GamingBolt in an interview stated cross-platform play will not be a "defining features" on the next generation of consoles - the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox.

"For sure there are games and genres that will benefit from this solution," said Janczukco. "It will make easier for communities to share fun and experience. However cross platform in my opinion won’t work universally for all the games so it’s hard for me to believe that it will be defining feature."





Janczukco added that he hopes Microsoft and Sony continue their support of indie developers next generation.

"We hope that both Sony and Microsoft will continue the support for indie game developers because we still have a lot of stories to tell and we would like to share them also with console players," he said.

