Remedy's Sam Lake: 'Death Stranding Dares to Push the Boundaries' - News

posted 9 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake has seen some of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding and calls it a game that "dares to push the boundaries." Lake also said Kojima was an "inspiration."

With @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @Kojima_Hideo. He is an inspiration. #DeathStranding dares to push the boundaries. Itâ€™s wonderful to be able to compare notes. Happy and honored to call him a friend. @remedygames @ControlRemedy pic.twitter.com/ctpnP25MNK — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) January 17, 2019

Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.

