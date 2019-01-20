Quantcast
Remedy's Sam Lake: 'Death Stranding Dares to Push the Boundaries'

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 616 Views

Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake has seen some of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding and calls it a game that "dares to push the boundaries." Lake also said Kojima was an "inspiration."

Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.

2 Comments

GOWTLOZ
GOWTLOZ (9 hours ago)

Sam looks like Max Payne from the first game. Now I see where they got that character model.

trunkswd
trunkswd (9 hours ago)

That is exactly where they got it from!

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (9 hours ago)

Remedy buy-out incoming from Sony

CGI-Quality
CGI-Quality (4 hours ago)

Gotta buy KJ Productions first. :P

pitzy272
pitzy272 (1 hour ago)

Idk if you're serious, but this is actually what came to mind when I read this article.

