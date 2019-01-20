Remedy's Sam Lake: 'Death Stranding Dares to Push the Boundaries' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 616 Views
Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake has seen some of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding and calls it a game that "dares to push the boundaries." Lake also said Kojima was an "inspiration."
With @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @Kojima_Hideo. He is an inspiration. #DeathStranding dares to push the boundaries. Itâ€™s wonderful to be able to compare notes. Happy and honored to call him a friend. @remedygames @ControlRemedy pic.twitter.com/ctpnP25MNK— Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) January 17, 2019
Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.
2 Comments
Sam looks like Max Payne from the first game. Now I see where they got that character model.
That is exactly where they got it from!
- +3
Remedy buy-out incoming from Sony
Gotta buy KJ Productions first. :P
- 0
Idk if you're serious, but this is actually what came to mind when I read this article.
- 0