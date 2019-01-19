Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe Announced for Consoles - News

Developer FreakZone Games have announced Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe for "consoles." The game is playable this weekend at PAX South in San Antonio, Texas.



ANGRY VIDEO GAME NERD 1 & 2 DELUXE. BOTH GAMES. ENHANCED. SOON. Yes, weβre developing for consoles. Go try it out it at PAX South TODAY! pic.twitter.com/hrMwWm9N2X — FreakZone Games πΎ (@FreakZoneGames) January 18, 2019

Here is an overview of the two games included in the bundle:

Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures:

Influenced by retro classics Mega Man and Castlevania, Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures features the Angry Video Game Nerd and friends as they blast their way through 10 levels of fun, fast paced 2D action based on the Angry Video Game Nerd’s adventures in his online series. With multiple playable characters, power ups, cameos galore, tons of secrets and more we’re making a game that all fans of video games will enjoy. If you’re a fan of old school difficulty, fart jokes, The Nerd and/or old school platformers chances are you’ll enjoy Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures.

Some say “hard” we’re saying “rewarding!” Why? Because every check point you get, every boss you beat, every accomplishment is earned. You feel like like a stud. This is a game that allows you to brag to your friends if you beat it.

Yes, this is the official The Angry Video Game Nerd game!

Angry Video Game Nerd II: ASSimilation:

When a mysterious beam from space changes the world into a video game, the angriest gamer you’ve ever heard must return to put the “ASS” in ASSimilation! Experience the classic, NES-hard challenge you’ve come to love, mixed with new mechanics, abilities, and collectible armor pieces that the Nerd must utilize in order to defeat his most challenging foe yet. This time the Angry Video Game Nerd isn’t just saving his friends — he’s saving the world!!!

If you’re a fan of old school difficulty, fart jokes, The Nerd, and/or old school platformers, you’ll love Angry Video Game Nerd II: ASSimilation!

