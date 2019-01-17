Oniken: Unstoppable Edition Headed to Switch Next Month, Spring for PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 296 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer JoyMasher announced Oniken: Unstoppable Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 8, and this spring for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

When a global war nearly decimated humankind, an evil military organization called Oniken takes advantage of the situation to dominate and oppress the few remaining survivors. Even though any resistance to this organization seemed hopeless, a small rebel movement organizes strikes against Oniken. One day, a ninja mercenary named Zaku offers his services to the resistance for unknown reasons. His moves are lethal and now he is the resistance’s only hope.

Oniken is an action platform game highly inspired by the 1980’s, its games and its movies. You can see this not only in the graphics and sound design, but also in Oniken‘s story and difficulty.

Don’t Worry, You Will Die A Lot Of Times.

Every copy of Oniken comes with digital versions of the game manual and the original soundtrack.

Key Features:

Graphics, sounds and difficulty from the 8-bit era

Cinematic cutscenes

Over 18 boss fights

Six missions, three stages each

An extra mission after you beat the game

Boss rush mode

Not difficult enough? Try the new HARDCORE MODE No energy recover between stages One life Game over? Start from the first mission Double damage from enemies A secret awaits you…

Global Leaderboards

Full pixelated violence

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles