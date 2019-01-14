Earth Atlantis Headed to PC Later This Month - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Pixel Perfex announced the side-scrolling shooter, Earth Atlantis, is headed to Windows PC on January 29. The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and iOS.





Here is an overview of the game:

“The Great Climate Shift” struck at end of the 21st century. Ninety six percent of the earth’s surface is underwater. Human civilization has fallen. Machines have adopted the shape and form of marine animals.

The ocean is full of creature-machine hybrid monsters. You are a “Hunter” and the new journey begins…

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “monster-hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter!

The game is presented in a very unique and artistic “old sketching” visual style, which expresses the essence of the 14th century’s ocean exploration when the sea was considered a dangerous place full of monsters.

Key Features:

Original side-scrolling shooter with monster-hunting objective.

Unique “old sketching” visual style.

Two game modes (Quest mode, Hunter mode).

Four playable ships with unique weapons.

25 large monsters and 4 enemy ships to hunt with 9 special events to complete.

