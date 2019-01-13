Anthem Won't Have Loot Boxes - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 908 Views
BioWare lead producer Michael Gamble reiterated on Twitter that Anthem will not have loot boxes as they "server no purpose." The Legion of Dawn limited edition will include four new armour packs. Each armor pack incluides four armour bits for a total of 16.
We arenâ€™t going to add loot boxes. It serves no purpose. The cosmetics and mtx plan is what weâ€™ve outlined. Legion of dawn is 4 new armour packs. They arenâ€™t just skins. Each javelin has 4 armour bits. You get 16 with LOD + wpn + other goodies— Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) January 11, 2019
Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.
9 Comments
We've heard and seen this song and dance before. You'll claim there won't be any MT's, we let our guard down, give it positive reviews, then you'll simply toss up your MT's long after the review's come out. Other games have done this in recent months and I doubt it'll be the same with Anthem. EA wants what they want, and they'll take measures to make it so. I'm not buying your grind loot shooter MMO EA.
- +10
Loot boxes are out, loads of tiny microtransactions for 'cosmetic' is in. EA will make money, you know it.
They're a business. They need to make money.
- -1
You know what it also won't have? My money! ZING! (Done with EA)
We have hit some kind of consumer revolution, players are finally on a grand scale voting with their wallets. The limit of anticonsumer practices is crossed and big publishers will feel it.
- 0
I'll believe it when I see it
I will admit that something EA does incredibly well is dodging a bullet only a few months or a year before it gets out of hand. I remember when they had the "online pass" concept, where used games would not be able to be played online without the pass code (which usually was already used). They dropped it around the time next-gen was being revealed, and I think it was most likely because of Xbox One's original used model, as well as the bad PR. They did a similar thing with Battlefront 2, cancelling the lootboxes only to add them back in a few months later. Also, when Battlefield 5 launched, there were technically no "lootboxes" or even "micro-transactions". I wouldn't be surprised if EA does these kind of things for a while. It keeps them out of hot water.
Still doesn't change the fact that it looks boring as hell
Wow no Lootboxes. I bet they're going to sell Ammo as a microtransaction to compensate for the loss in revenue.
I just don't care a single iota about this game, screams of a Destiny cash grab, when the Destiny band wagon has long passed.
Woot! This made Anthem much more "buyable" for me.