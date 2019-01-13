Anthem Won't Have Loot Boxes - News

BioWare lead producer Michael Gamble reiterated on Twitter that Anthem will not have loot boxes as they "server no purpose." The Legion of Dawn limited edition will include four new armour packs. Each armor pack incluides four armour bits for a total of 16.

We arenâ€™t going to add loot boxes. It serves no purpose. The cosmetics and mtx plan is what weâ€™ve outlined. Legion of dawn is 4 new armour packs. They arenâ€™t just skins. Each javelin has 4 armour bits. You get 16 with LOD + wpn + other goodies — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) January 11, 2019

Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.

