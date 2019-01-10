Epic Games Store to Launch for Android This Year - News

Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney in an interview with GameInformer announced the Epic Games Store will launch for Android later this year.

"The Epic Games store is launching on PC and Mac in 2018, and Android later in 2019," said Sweeney. "We'd like to launch on iOS in 2019, however, that is in apparent conflict with current Apple policy. "We believe all general purpose computing devices, such as PCs, smartphones, and tablets, should be open to competition between stores.

"Consoles are a different market, with dedicated game machines whose hardware costs are often partly subsidized by software revenue. Epic doesn't seek to operate a storefront on console platforms, but as an engine maker we do everything we can to enable cross-platform interoperability."

GamesIndustry has reached out to Epic Games and said that would be "premature" to discuss the release date on the Android launch of the Epic Games Store.

