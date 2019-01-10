New Gundam Title to be Made Announced on January 21 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 181 Views
Bandai Namco announced it will release a trailer for a new Gundam title on January 21 at 19 JST.
The trailer will debut in the free-to-play Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 on the PlayStation 4. The full trailer will be released online on January 22.
Users who play Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 between January 21 19 JST and January 31 at 23:59 JST will get the following bonus items:
- 10,000 DP
- Shooting Upgrade Program LV1
- Hyper Bazooka [Revised] LV1
- GM Kai LV1
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.