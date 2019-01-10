New Gundam Title to be Made Announced on January 21 - News

Bandai Namco announced it will release a trailer for a new Gundam title on January 21 at 19 JST.

The trailer will debut in the free-to-play Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 on the PlayStation 4. The full trailer will be released online on January 22.





Users who play Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 between January 21 19 JST and January 31 at 23:59 JST will get the following bonus items:

10,000 DP

Shooting Upgrade Program LV1

Hyper Bazooka [Revised] LV1

GM Kai LV1

Thanks Gematsu.

