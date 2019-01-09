Fighting EX Layer Update 1.1.3 Launches Tomorrow - News

Arika announced update 1.1.3 for Fighting EX Layer launched tomorrow, January 10. Fighting EX Layer is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Read the patch notes below:

System Changes:

Event Mode added (Arcade version only).

When using NESiCA, your last played character will be saved (Arcade version only).

After losing in Versus, a CPU battle will begin (Arcade version only).

The Online Matching has been improved for times when the connection is poor (PS4 version only).

Game Changes:

Teleport has been changed.

No longer can appear in mid-air.

The startup motion for the Teleport has been slightly extended.

You are unable to block for 1F directly after appearing from the Teleport.

Allen’s Expert Challenge #16 has been changed (PS4, Steam version only).

Some parameters for the Hit System have been adjusted (This makes the PS4 version and Steam version identical).

Comment from Developers:

After releasing version 1.1.1, many users voiced the opinion that, “It’s too hard to react to Teleport ground version and air version.” Now, many players choose to just back-jump to avoid this, and we find ourselves thinking, “Hasn’t this made the mind games less interesting?” It’s a very selfish decision on our part, but we decided to remove the ability of Teleport to appear in mid-air. At the same time, there was also the problem of it being difficult to react to due to the presence of Network Lag, so in order to make it more fair to the players we have slightly increased the startup of Teleport as well as added a small punishable window to its recovery. Here at Arika, we will continue developing on the edge between “Fun” and “Broken”, so please kindly watch over us.

