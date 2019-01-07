Nintendo Switch and 3DS Games Now Available on Humble Store - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Humble Store is now selling digital copies of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games in the US. View the Nintendo Humble Store page here.

Several popular titles are available for purchase. This includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more.

Users who have a Humble account might be able to get a $5 coupon towards Nintendo games for a limited time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles