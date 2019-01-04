What Remains of Edith Finch Free on Epic Games Store Next Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 216 Views
Epic will be giving What Remains of Edith Finch away for free on the Epic Games Store next week starting on Thursday, January 10. You will have until January 25 to add the game to your library.
Subnautica was previously free on the Epic Games Store, while Super Meat Boy is currently free until January 10.
Here is an overview of What Remains of Edith Finch:
As Edith, you’ll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day.
The gameplay and tone of the stories are as varied as the Finches themselves. The only constants are that each is played from a first-person perspective and that each story ends with that family member's death.
Ultimately, it's a game about what it feels like to be humbled and astonished by the vast and unknowable world around us.
Created by Giant Sparrow, the team behind the first-person painting game The Unfinished Swan.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 Comments
damn so many free games keep adding to my backlog trough psn ,epic and gog
We'll push the Epic store, but not review or cover Two Point Hospital?.