Video Game Market Bigger in the UK Than Video and Music Combined

The video game market has continued to have a stronger presence and it is now by far the biggest entertainment business in the UK with having a larger marketshare than video and music combined, according to a report released by the Entertainment Retailers Association.
"The physical console and PC games market shrank slightly in 2018, down 2.8% to £769.9m, and digital growth was by recent standards a modest 12.5% to £3,094m, but the sheer scale of the games market is such that it was enough to make it bigger than video and music combined," reads the report.
Digital revenue now dominates the market with 80.1 percent of games revenue coming from digital sales, 72.3 percent of video and 71.3 percent of music.
ERA CEO Kim Bayley stated, "The games industry has been incredibly effective in taking advantage of the potential of digital technology to offer new and compelling forms of entertainment. Despite being the youngest of our three sectors, it is now by far the biggest."
Here are the top 20 best-selling console games at retail in the UK in 2018, according to GfK/UKIE:
|Position
|Title
|Company
|Physical Unit Sales
|1
|FIFA 19
|Electronic Arts
|1,889,401
|2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Take 2
|1,757,212
|3
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
|Activision Blizzard
|1,172,855
|4
|Marvel's Spider-Man
|Sony Computer Ent.
|676,621
|5
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|458,675
|6
|Far Cry 5
|Ubisoft
|434,133
|7
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|Activision Blizzard
|430,551
|8
|God Of War
|Sony Computer Ent.
|399,395
|9
|Forza Horizon 4
|Microsoft
|392,960
|10
|FIFA 18
|Electronic Arts
|351,788
|11
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Take 2
|339,805
|12
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|Activision Blizzard
|333,725
|13
|Battlefield V
|Electronic Arts
|313,100
|14
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey
|Ubisoft
|305,937
|15
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|284,155
|16
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|240,710
|17
|Call Of Duty: Wwii
|Activision Blizzard
|230,576
|18
|Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!
|Nintendo
|227,767
|19
|Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
|Square Enix / Microsoft
|226,125
|20
|Fallout 76
|Bethesda Softworks
|218,534
