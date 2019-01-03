Video Game Market Bigger in the UK Than Video and Music Combined - News

The video game market has continued to have a stronger presence and it is now by far the biggest entertainment business in the UK with having a larger marketshare than video and music combined, according to a report released by the Entertainment Retailers Association.

"The physical console and PC games market shrank slightly in 2018, down 2.8% to £769.9m, and digital growth was by recent standards a modest 12.5% to £3,094m, but the sheer scale of the games market is such that it was enough to make it bigger than video and music combined," reads the report.

Digital revenue now dominates the market with 80.1 percent of games revenue coming from digital sales, 72.3 percent of video and 71.3 percent of music.

ERA CEO Kim Bayley stated, "The games industry has been incredibly effective in taking advantage of the potential of digital technology to offer new and compelling forms of entertainment. Despite being the youngest of our three sectors, it is now by far the biggest."

Here are the top 20 best-selling console games at retail in the UK in 2018, according to GfK/UKIE:

Position Title Company Physical Unit Sales 1 FIFA 19 Electronic Arts 1,889,401 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Take 2 1,757,212 3 Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Activision Blizzard 1,172,855 4 Marvel's Spider-Man Sony Computer Ent. 676,621 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 458,675 6 Far Cry 5 Ubisoft 434,133 7 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Activision Blizzard 430,551 8 God Of War Sony Computer Ent. 399,395 9 Forza Horizon 4 Microsoft 392,960 10 FIFA 18 Electronic Arts 351,788 11 Grand Theft Auto V Take 2 339,805 12 Spyro Reignited Trilogy Activision Blizzard 333,725 13 Battlefield V Electronic Arts 313,100 14 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ubisoft 305,937 15 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo 284,155 16 Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo 240,710 17 Call Of Duty: Wwii Activision Blizzard 230,576 18 Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! Nintendo 227,767 19 Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Square Enix / Microsoft 226,125 20 Fallout 76 Bethesda Softworks 218,534

