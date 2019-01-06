Quantcast
Most Anticipated Game of 2019 - VGChartz
Most Anticipated Game of 2019

Most Anticipated Game of 2019 - Article

by Evan Norris , posted 5 hours ago / 709 Views


The shape of 2019 is coming into focus, and there's a lot to like. A new mainline Animal Crossing, the first in six years and the first on a home console in over a decade, promises the same user-friendly life simulation that's made fans since 2001. Fire Emblem: Three Houses looks to combine elements and commands from earlier handheld and console installments of the long-running tactical role-playing series. After several delays, the much-ballyhooed Kingdom Hearts III is finally on the horizon, with expanded features and new worlds. Resident Evil 2 plans to bring players back to Raccoon City, under revised rules and with remixed levels. Then there's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a brand new action-adventure property from the masters at From Software.

 

 

The Shortlist:

 

Animal Crossing

Most Anticipated 2019 Animal Crossing

 

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Most Anticipated 2019 Fire Emblem


Kingdom Hearts III

Most Anticipated 2019 Kingdom Hearts III

 

Resident Evil 2

Most Anticipated 2019 Resident Evil 2

 

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Most Anticipated 2019 Sekiro

 

 

 

The Winner:


Kingdom Hearts III

Most Anticipated 2019 winner

It's been a long, sometimes uncomfortable wait for Kingdom Hearts III. First announced at E3 all the way back in 2013, the game suffered a bumpy development period. In a few short weeks, however, it will be available to the eager public, supported by Unreal Engine 4 and featuring expanded parties, new "Attraction Flow" attacks, and several worlds based on famous Disney properties, including Frozen, Toy Story, and Pirates of the Caribbean. The only catch: you may need to spend some time catching up on the series' dizzying mythology before January 29th.


3 Comments

flashfire926
flashfire926 (4 hours ago)

Not enough Japanese games.

  • +1
AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (2 hours ago)

We don't need any of your low quality, graphics over gameplay, SJW, microtransactions, cinematic hippie dippie bullshit!

#weebforlaifu #letgomywaifu

  • 0
Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (38 minutes ago)

meh to them all. FIFA 20 is the only game worth anticipating!

  • 0
tripenfall
tripenfall (31 minutes ago)

lol

  • 0
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (4 hours ago)

Kingdom Hearts III because most of us have been waiting half our lifespan for it.

  • 0
ThatDreamcastTho
ThatDreamcastTho (4 hours ago)

We have been waiting longer for Shenmue III.

  • +2