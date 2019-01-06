Most Anticipated Game of 2019 - Article

The shape of 2019 is coming into focus, and there's a lot to like. A new mainline Animal Crossing, the first in six years and the first on a home console in over a decade, promises the same user-friendly life simulation that's made fans since 2001. Fire Emblem: Three Houses looks to combine elements and commands from earlier handheld and console installments of the long-running tactical role-playing series. After several delays, the much-ballyhooed Kingdom Hearts III is finally on the horizon, with expanded features and new worlds. Resident Evil 2 plans to bring players back to Raccoon City, under revised rules and with remixed levels. Then there's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a brand new action-adventure property from the masters at From Software.

It's been a long, sometimes uncomfortable wait for Kingdom Hearts III. First announced at E3 all the way back in 2013, the game suffered a bumpy development period. In a few short weeks, however, it will be available to the eager public, supported by Unreal Engine 4 and featuring expanded parties, new "Attraction Flow" attacks, and several worlds based on famous Disney properties, including Frozen, Toy Story, and Pirates of the Caribbean. The only catch: you may need to spend some time catching up on the series' dizzying mythology before January 29th.

