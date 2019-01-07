Overall Game of the Year 2018 - Article

2017 is a hard act to follow, but 2018 made an impact all of its own, with a host of spectacular action games. Celeste won over the hearts of many indie gamers with its accessible controls, daunting gameplay, beautiful art, and powerful message about reconciling with inner demons. The God of War franchise roared back to life after a brief hiatus, using a re-imagined world of gods and monsters to tell a new, more complete story. Red Dead Redemption 2 broke records and earned perfect scores from dozens of outlets, further enhancing Rockstar's open-world legacy. Fan-favorite studio Insomniac tried its hand at Marvel's most enduring superhero, turning in one of the genre's best in the process. And finally, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pushed Nintendo's mascot brawler in new, more refined directions.

The Shortlist:





Celeste



God of War



Red Dead Redemption 2



Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate









The Runner-Up:





Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Ultimate really is the perfect word to describe this latest, greatest platform fighter. Featuring 74 playable characters, over 100 stages, a deep, rewarding single player campaign in "World of Light," and immense replay value online and offline, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a gift that keeps giving. The huge roster of characters, borrowed from classic Nintendo, Konami, Capcom, Sega, and Namco franchises, is probably the most attractive outward feature, but don't sleep on the refined, smooth, fast fighting mechanics, the wealth of single player modes, and local multiplayer for up to eight players.

The Winner:





God of War

"I wanted to experiment with more deliberate combat," said Sony Santa Monica Creative Director Cory Balrog in April, "but I never wanted to lose that DNA of what God of War is." Truly, despite its less frenetic pace and greater focus on narrative and exploration, God of War retains that spark of fury that defined the series starting in 2005. Leaning into open-world conceits and RPG systems, Balrog and company crafted a more thoughtful, sweeping, story-driven adventure with amazing production design, memorable characters, and a modernized version of the violent gameplay that made anti-hero Kratos a star way back on PlayStation 2. It's a remarkable technical, mechanical, and artistic achievement, and it's our pick for the very best game of 2018.

Previous Winners:

2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

2016 - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

2015 - Rocket League

2014 - Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

2013 - Super Mario 3D World

2012 - Journey

2011 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

2010 - Mass Effect 2

2009 - Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

2008 - LittleBigPlanet

2007 - BioShock

