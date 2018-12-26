Dragon Quest Builders 2 Sells 207,958 Units First Week in Japan - News

by, posted 17 hours ago

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its third week with sales of 452,617 units, according to Media Create for the week ending December 23.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 sold 207,958 units in its first week on sale. The PlayStation 4 version sold 110,285 units, while the Nintendo Switch version sold 97,673 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 278,701 units. The PS4 sold 75,433 units, the 3DS sold 26,936 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,939 units and Xbox One sold 377 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 452,617 (2,079,769) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 155,060 (742,355) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 144,770 (1,265,790) [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 110,285 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 97,673 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 48,359 (479,769) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 47,096 (1,958,270) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 41,405 (2,809,117) [PS4] Judgment (Sega, 12/13/18) – 37,643 (185,889) [PS4] God Eater 3 (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 12/13/18) – 25,039 (175,562) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 21,643 (691,939) [PS4] Onimusha: Warlords (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 12/20/18) – 21,367 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 21,384 (1,902,226) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 16,093 (1,212,043) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 15,50 (259,863) [3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo, 11/08/18) – 15,325 (79,700) [NSW] Katamari Damacy Reroll (Bandai Namco, 12/20/18) – 11,665 (New) [PS4] Super Neptunia RPG (Compile Heart, 12/20/18) – 11,521 (New) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 10,957 (392,757) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 10,140 (1,790,327)

