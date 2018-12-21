Hitman 2 Elusive Target 2 Out Now - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO Interactive announced the second Elusive Target mission for Hitman 2 is available now.

The mission is called The Revolutionary and features political figure Vicente Murillo. It will be available until December 30 within Santa Fortuna. Players have only one chance to complete the mission.

Here is an overview of Vicente Murillo:

Vicente Murillo is a rebellious political figure known as The Revolutionary, who mysteriously disappeared in South America during the 1980s. Murillo has now returned and plans to create a new world order beginning with Colombia. Intel shows that leveraging his narcissism, propensity for lying and paranoia induced drinking habit could help Agent 47 neutralize the militia leader and finally put an end to his radical plans.

Hitman 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

