Catherine: Full Body Info Details Nightmare Curse, Characters, More

Atlus has released new information on Catherine: Full Body that details Vincent’s nightmare curse, characters and more.

Catherine: Full Body will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on February 14, 2019 in Japan. A release in North America and Europe is also planned.

Read the details below:

■ He who cheats receives the nightmare curse!

Vincent, who is unable to take the leap of marriage despite his girlfriend of many years being pregnant, cheats at the worst possible time. Each woman wants a “serious relationship” with him, and soon he starts having life-threatening nightmares.

—The girl you’ve been with for five years is pregnant.

—And yet, thoughtlessly, you cheated.

—A girl with an unsteady healing presence about her… Whether she is a dream or reality, the love triangle will reach an extreme.

■ Will you choose “Wild” or “Steady?” Or perhaps “A New Possibility?”

As you play, Vincent (the player) will be inquired about his values in various aspects. The ending will change depending on your responses, just like the previous game, but this time the answers have been completely redone, and the results of your responses will not only lead you to “wild” or “steady,” but also to a “third route.”

—Vincent is asked about a “new possibility” that will significantly change his future. Depending on his answer, the mysterious gauge will…

—Which future (which Catherine?) will you choose?

■ Useless men lapse into a nightmare tower full of traps.

After he cheats, Vincent starts having nightmares every night. A high tower is erected in these nightmares. And in addition to Vincent, other men in the form of sheep appear in the tower. This place seems to be a curse that has somehow taken hold on unfaithful men.

—The tower is divided into several stages, and the higher you go, the more difficult it gets.

—Various threats to Vincent appear inside the tower, including a monster that resembles his girlfriend’s face. It it said that those who reach the top of the tower “will gain everything.” How far you go will change depending on your choices.

■ Is the one who appears in your nightmares a helpful angel or a demonic pawn?

After a certain point, Rin will appear in your nightmares. While the other men have all been transformed into sheep, Rin alone remains unchanged. However, Rin seems to be able to use her skills with the piano to help Vincent and the others. But there are also those suspicious of how Rin was able to mysteriously appear…

—When in a pinch, Rin will automatically use her piano-playing to support you.

—Vincent will hear the sound of Rin’s mysterious piano, which seems to put a hold on the stage from collapsing. But what is the story behind this power…?

■ Think hard, utilize techniques, and make your way to the top.

Although called puzzles, you are really only just moving blocks around to make your way to the top of the stage. Make full use of your wits and reflexes—avoiding skillfully placed traps, using items at the right timing, and so on—to make your way to the goal.

Skill Memo

You can check your Skill Memo at save points, which contains tower-clearing strategies from the other sheep.

Use Items

Using the items that you obtain along the way is essential. Some item effects have changed from the previous game as well. Support items that can be used in the tower have also been introduced. Skllfully utilize these items to reach the goal.

■ Connect online and discover friends to share in on the suffering.

By connecting online, you can enjoy the game even more. Signs of your friends may even appear in the tower each night.

Find out the death counts and circumstances of players across the nation.

After moving from one stage to the next, your “Death Count” will be displayed on the screen. This is further broken down into “Falling Deaths” (falling off the stage), “Crushed Deaths” (being crushed by stones), and “Accidental Deaths.”

See the souls of the dead in places where death comes easy.

If you are connected online, you can see the souls of dead players in places where many players died. These souls are the mark of a tough spot.

Check the responses of the sheep who lost their way.

When moving between puzzle stages, you can check the ratio of “Confessional” answers in the form of a pie graph. If you are connected online, you can see the answer trends of Catherine: Full Body players across the nation.

■ Rin’s existence will not only influence Vincent’s future, but also the futures of others.

While it has already been announced that the existence of new character Rin in Catherine: Full Body means that the game’s variety of endings have increased, now it can be said that Rin’s existence will also affect the futures of sub-characters. Today, we will introduce Vincent’s group of friends. How will their futures change compared to the previous game? We will leave that to your imagination.

Jonathan Ariga (Johnny) (voiced by Takehito Koyasu)

“You might encounter it, you might not. That’s just how love goes.”

Vincent’s classmate from high school. He appears cool and pragmatic, but he is an idealist who believes you marry the one you are destined to be with. For that reason, he says he is “not interested in marrying” his current girlfriend. He is more concerned about Vincent’s relationship with his girlfriend Katherine.

A reliable person, Johnny had a rule in high school that he “wouldn’t go out with a girl unless I really like her.” However, is that rule still in place as an adult…?

—The truth is that there is somene other than his girlfriend that he likes… That dishonest behavior also lands Johnny in the nightmare curse.

—Johnny, who is also a friend to Katherine, is fed up with Vincent’s behavior. Is his protectivenes sof Katherine just friendship, or…?

Orlando Haddick (voiced by Hiroaki Hirata)

“Whoever you end up choosing, at least we’ll still be drinking together in the end.”

Vincent’s classmate from high school and his current co-worker. He has failed in business since he was young, which was the reason for his divorce. He has an optimistic personality, and although he says that marriage is the cemetery of life, he still seems to think about his ex-wife. However, how will his meeting Rin change that feeling…?

—Whether or not it is due to his divorce, Orlando seems to have a clear-cut philosophy of love.

—Perhaps because he and Vincent spend so much time together at work, Orlando’s advice regarding Vincent’s problems is pretty half-hearted.

Tobias Nebbins (Toby) (voiced by Kishou Taniyama)

“Ohh, so everyone has finally recognized me as a grown man!”

Johnny’s junior at work. A 23 year-old with an vague desire for marriage. He has a thing for the bar’s waitress, Erica, but is considerably lacking in skill due to his little experience with women. He is a simpled-minded and kind-hearted guy who naively admires his friends.

—Toby is a kind-hearted guy who naively admires his friends—“examples of useless adults.” Since he does not seem to have any nightmares, what is it that makes him different from Vincent and the others?

—Toby, who has a thing for older women, seems to have a crush on the bar’s waitress, Erica. While his youth means his behavior is often unreliable, will he make a bold move this time around…?

