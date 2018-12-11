Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.04 Out Today for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Rockstar Games released today update 1.04 for Red Dead Redemption 2 that provides updates to the single-player and Red Dead Online beta.

Read the patch notes below:

RDR2 Story Mode General / Miscellaneous – PS4, Xbox One

Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck at 90% when loading an autosave made immediately after the mission ‘Country Pursuits’, if it was the only open mission

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on loading screen when trying to restart game after completing the mission ‘County Pursuits’

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at 90% when loading a save in Chapter 2, if they had set up camp near Horseshoe Overlook after completing ‘The First Shall Be Last’

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at 90% when loading after loading an autosave or manual save

Fixed an issue where players could lose access to all weapons and equipment in their weapon wheel after completing a mission replay in Guarma

Red Dead Online Beta General / Miscellaneous – PS4, Xbox One

General stability improvements

Fixed the issue where players removing an injured horse from the stables without healing it would result in the Scrawny Nag appearing when whistling for their horse

Fixed an issue where players could not exit the house in the Mission ‘Love and Honor’

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to load beyond 90% in the Red Dead Online beta unless they entered Story mode first

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at a black screen after a Posse leader quit the lobby in the mission ‘Love and Honor’

Fixed an issue where players could crash to the Xbox Home screen when resuming from a suspended state after connecting to Xbox Live services

Fixed an issue where players could be kicked from Rockstar game services with error 0x99395004 after completing part 2 of the mission ‘Honor Among Horse Thieves’

Red Dead Redemption 2 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on October 26.

