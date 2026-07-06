Star Fox Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 3 hours ago

Star Fox has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 26, 2026, according to SELL.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and EA Sports FC 26 remained in second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart World and Pokemon Legends: Z-A re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Star Fox Mario Kart World Pokémon Pokopia

PlayStation 5

EA Sports UFC 6 EA Sports FC 26 The Outer Worlds 2

Xbox Series X|S

Doom: The Dark Ages The Outer Worlds 2 Hell is Us

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Minecraft EA Sports FC 26

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Dead Island 2 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Call of Duty: Vanguard Previous week - Week 25, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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