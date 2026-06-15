Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and Compulsion Games Reportedly in Talks to Spin Off from Xbox as They Face Closure - News

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Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is reporting that multiple Xbox first-party studios are in negotiations to go independent as they try to avoid being shut down. This is according to multiple sources.

Schreier specifically mentions Hellbade developer Ninja Theory, Keeper and Kiln developer Double Fine, and South of Midnight developer Compulsion Games. However, other studios are at risk of being shutters.

The sources state that even if the studios are able to buy themselves back and go independent that many employees will lose their jobs. Employees at several studios have been informed of the situations and are allowed to look for new work, but were told the status of the studios were still in flux.

Schreier on social media added, "These are not the only three Xbox studios at risk of closure, but there's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the company's plans. More to come in the next few days and weeks. Safe to say that the Xbox of July will look drastically different than the Xbox of June."

An Xbox spokesperson declined to comment on the situation.

This follows a report earlier today that Xbox was potentially shutting down Compulsion Games and that leadership at the studio are on "negotiations" with Microsoft over the fate of the studio.

Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and Compulsion Games have released award winning games, however, none of them were commercial hits. This follows a change in Xbox leadership that is looking to put more focus on its biggest IPs like Halo, Gears of War, Forza Horizon, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls.

The head of Xbox Game Studios Craig Duncan and Xbox Game Studios chief of staff Louise O’Connor are leaving the company this week. Call of Duty developer Treyarch Studio Head Mark Gordon is also retiring from the company after 22 years to focus on a new chapter.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in a recent message sent to employees stated, "It is important to have both optimism and realism as we work to reset the business."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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