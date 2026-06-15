Treyarch Studio Head Mark Gordon to Retire from Role to 'Focus on His Next Chapter' - News

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Call of Duty developer Treyarch announced Studio Head Mark Gordon is retiring from the company after 22 years to focus on a new chapter.

"After an extraordinary 22 years with Treyarch, our own Mark Gordon has decided to retire from his role as studio head to focus on his next chapter," reads the message from Treyarch.

"We’re incredibly grateful to Mark for his steady guidance and deep care for the studio, its culture, and its people. Mark’s impact on the franchise has been immeasurable, from Call of Duty 2: Big Red One and Call of Duty 3, to World at War and the entirety of the Black Ops series.

"As we look ahead, we’re pleased to announce that Treyarch’s Kevin Hendrickson and Yale Miller will step into the roles of co-studio heads. Kevin and Yale are veterans of the franchise with decades of development and leadership experience, both bringing a wealth of deep game knowledge and a shared commitment to Treyarch’s culture and creative ambition.

"From all of us at the studio: Thank you, Mark, for your leadership, friendship, and all you’ve achieved to make Treyarch such a wonderful place to call home."

Gordon was hired by Treyarch in 2005 as the chief technology officer and became Studio Head in November 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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